BRIEF-North Media EBIT ex items down at DKK 10.5 million
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 7 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA:
* Its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agrees to transfer company's shares to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange from NewConnect market
* The company announced plans concerning the transfer in Oct. 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says its environmental protection unit won two bids for energy saving technology reform project in Xiamen and road lighting engineering project in Hunan