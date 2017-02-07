BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Banro Corp :
* Banro reports incident at its Twangiza mine site
* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp
* Incident was recorded by company surveillance cameras, authorities were immediately notified and investigation is ongoing
* No items were stolen due to incident and operations continue as normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.