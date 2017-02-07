Feb 7 Banro Corp :

* Banro reports incident at its Twangiza mine site

* On February 7, 2017, a group of armed robbers attempted to enter gate of Banro's Twangiza mine site camp

* Incident was recorded by company surveillance cameras, authorities were immediately notified and investigation is ongoing

* No items were stolen due to incident and operations continue as normal