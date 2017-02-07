BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 7 Banco di Sardegna SpA:
* FY preliminary net profit 60.7 million euros ($64.88 million) versus loss 2.1 million euros a year ago
* FY preliminary operating income 357.1 million euros versus 425.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan