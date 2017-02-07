BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q4 loss of $0.53/shr
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 7 Halliburton Co :
* Says it reduced its workforce by about 14,000 in 2016 and by about 40 percent since the beginning of 2015
* Plan to increase capital spending to approximately $1.0 billion in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2lgIHxY) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results