Feb 7 LogistiCare:

* LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP

* LOGISTICARE - THREE-YEAR NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH LYFT

* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: