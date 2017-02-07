BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 American Electric Power Company Inc :
* Is seeking offers for supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations
* Seeking spot delivery proposals for up to 500,000 tons of central Appalachian coal, FOB barge, from April 2017 to Sept 2017
* In addition, is seeking spot delivery proposals up to 1.5 million tons of CAPP coal, FOB barge, beginning Jan 2018, ending Dec 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.