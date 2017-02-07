BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy reports Q4 loss of $0.53/shr
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Franklin Resources, Inc reports 5.7 percent passive stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2jZSLLl) Further company coverage:
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results