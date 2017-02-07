Investors eye eight handle on Nigeria's bond
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
Feb 8 Bwp Trust
* HY revenue from ordinary activities $75.75 million versus $74.7 million
* HY net profit attributable $73.4 million versus $226.8 million
* Interim distribution per unit 8.63 cents
* "Rent reviews are expected to contribute incrementally to property income for half-year to 30 June 2017"
* Expect distribution per unit growth of about three per cent for financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 9 The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a U.S. dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016