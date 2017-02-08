Falls in Smith & Nephew, miners weigh on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
Feb 8 Premier Investments Ltd
* Notes recent press speculation around 1h17 earnings risks for retailers in australia including premier
* Premier retail total sales for 1h17 are expected to come in at a first half record sales number of approximately $588.6 million
* Premier retail's underlying 1h17 ebit is expected to be between $92.0 million and $93.0 million
* 1h17 underlying ebit is expected to reflect an increase of between 9.4% and 10.6% on 1h16 numbers on a comparable 26 week versus 26 week basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Guy Macdonald said annual sales of the company's lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial infections could climb as high as $700 million if approved.
LONDON, Feb 9 The Bank of England has fined two units of Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group a record 26.77 million pounds ($33.62 million) for failing to tell the British regulator about a U.S. enforcement case.