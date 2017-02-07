BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Eclipse Resources reports proved reserves, operational and financial update
* Eclipse Resources Corp - Net production for Q4 2016 averaged 255 MMcfe per day, which was above high end of our previously issued guidance range
* Eclipse Resources Corp - Company's board of directors established an initial capital budget for full year 2017 of approximately $300 million
* Eclipse Resources- 2017 capital budget expected to be substantially funded through internally generated cash flows and company's current cash balance
* Eclipse Resources Corp sees Q1 production 260 MMcfe/d - 275 MMcfe/d
* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY 2017 production in range 305 MMcfe/d - 315 MMcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.