BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd:
* NAB launches NAB subordinated notes 2 offer
* Each nab subordinated note 2 will have a face value of $100
* Offer is expected to raise approximately $750 million
* Once issued, NAB subordinated notes 2 will qualify as tier 2 capital for group
* Each NAB subordinated note 2 will have an expected margin in range of 2.20 pct to 2.30 pct per annum over three month bank bill rate
* NAB will use net proceeds of offer to refinance NAB subordinated notes issued by NAB on 18 June 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.