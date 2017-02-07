Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd:

* NAB launches NAB subordinated notes 2 offer

* Each nab subordinated note 2 will have a face value of $100

* Offer is expected to raise approximately $750 million

* Once issued, NAB subordinated notes 2 will qualify as tier 2 capital for group

* Each NAB subordinated note 2 will have an expected margin in range of 2.20 pct to 2.30 pct per annum over three month bank bill rate

* NAB will use net proceeds of offer to refinance NAB subordinated notes issued by NAB on 18 June 2012