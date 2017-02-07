UPDATE 2-Smith & Nephew hurt by tough markets in China and Gulf states
* Shares down 2.4 pct (Adds CEO comments, further analyst reaction, updates shares)
Feb 7 Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy announces California Utilities' settlement agreement for two-year extension of cost-of-capital application
* Sempra Energy -Entered MOU with other parties for two-year extension for utilities to file next applications in cost-of-capital proceeding at CPUC
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for Socalgas to reduce its return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and 2019
* Sempra Energy - Co's california utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co have entered into memorandum of understanding with other parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.4 pct (Adds CEO comments, further analyst reaction, updates shares)
* Says board has approved a 3.4 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend, increasing it to 30 cents per share compared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates prices in paragraph 2)