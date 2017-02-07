BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million
* FY reported NPAT $203.1 million versus $228 million
* Declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 14.0 cents per share
* Expects expense ratio to be between 28 and 30 per cent in 2017
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 per cent and 15 per cent
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by approximately 10 to 15 per cent
* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying npat
* Expects 2017 full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan