CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks rise, led by banks, as earnings improve

* Warsaw equities index jumps to highest in more than 15 months * Poland's Bank Pekao reports 13 percent annual rise in Q4 net * Expectations for central bank rate hike helps banks-analyst * Leu stays firmer than 4.5 vs euro as political conflict eases By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 9 Banks stocks pushed Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to its highest in more than 15 months on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings from Bank Pekao beat