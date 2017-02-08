Feb 8 Lippo China Resources Ltd

* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific

* Offeror intends to make offer with a view to delist Auric Pacific (APGL) from SGX-ST and, ultimately, to privatise APGL

* Takeover offer for s$1.65 in cash for each share

* Application made by Lippo and LCR for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8 feb.