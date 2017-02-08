BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific
* Offeror intends to make offer with a view to delist Auric Pacific (APGL) from SGX-ST and, ultimately, to privatise APGL
* Takeover offer for s$1.65 in cash for each share
* Application made by Lippo and LCR for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8 feb.
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan