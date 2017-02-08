Investors eye eight handle on Nigeria's bond
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
Feb 8 Fosun International Ltd:
* Chiado (Luxembourg), indirect unit holds approximately 23.92% of share capital of Banco Comercial Portuguê
* Total consideration under rights issue subscription amounted to approximately 374 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Feb 9 The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a U.S. dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016