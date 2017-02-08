BRIEF-Kuwait's Credit Rating and Collection posts FY loss
* FY net loss 5 million dinars versus loss 454,911 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2lu8W0H) Further company coverage: )
Feb 8 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd
* Announces appointment of Jeff Weigh as chief executive officer of group
* Eureka's executive chairman Robin Levison will resume his duties as non-executive chairman
* Greg Rekers and Kerry Potter, executive directors, consider it an appropriate time to resign from eureka Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net loss 594.5 million rupees versus loss 844.6 million rupees year ago
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.