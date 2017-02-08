UPDATE 2-Nokia seeks to buy Finnish telecoms software firm Comptel for $370 mln
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
Feb 8 Maxis Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 2.21 billion RGT; qtrly net profit 504 million RGT
* In year-ago quarter, revenue was 2.18 billion RGT and net profit was 468.0 million RGT
* For financial year ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to FY 2016
* Board declared interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of FY 2016, to be paid on 28 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
* Says to consider issue of shares, on preferential basis, to 'ferari Investments And Trading Company Private Limited for up to INR 35 million Source text: http://bit.ly/2kuWNdd Further company coverage: