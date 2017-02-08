Feb 8 Maxis Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 2.21 billion RGT; qtrly net profit 504 million RGT

* In year-ago quarter, revenue was 2.18 billion RGT and net profit was 468.0 million RGT

* For financial year ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to FY 2016

* Board declared interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of FY 2016, to be paid on 28 March 2017