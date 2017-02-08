BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited-
* Intention to float announcement
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - announced its intention to list its issued ordinary share capital on main board of securities exchange operated by jse limited
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - listing subject to approval by shareholders of brimstone investment corporation limited market conditions and requisite approvals by jse
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - currently envisaged that a capital raising of up to r1.5 billion will be undertaken by sea harvest simultaneously with listing
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest expects to be listed in food and beverage sector of jse by end of march 2017.
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - standard bank of south africa limited ("standard bank") has been appointed as bookrunner and transaction sponsor in relation to offering. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan