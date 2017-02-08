Feb 8 Ica Gruppen
* Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled
sek 1,180 million (1,024)
* Ica gruppen says board of directors proposes a dividend of
sek 10.50 per share (10.00) for 2016, corresponding to 62% (41%)
of profit for year
* Reuters poll: ica q4 adjusted operating profit was seen at
sek 1,156 million, dividend at sek10.10per share
* Ica gruppen says for full year we grew our market share
slightly, and we continue to show good growth for rimi baltic
and apotek hjärtat
* Says noted a significantly higher rate of price growth in
december, which most likely will continue in early 2017
