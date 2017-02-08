(Refiles to specify currency in headline)

Feb 8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA:

* Revenues in Q4 2016 are 3.95 billion Norwegian crowns ($475 million), 13.5 per cent reduction compared to Q4 2015

* Q4 EBITDA is 334 million crowns versus 493 million crowns year ago

* Reduction is primarily due to offshore related activities, where revenues are down by 35 per cent

* Quarterly EBITDA margin is 8.5 per cent, compared to 10.8 per cent in Q4 2015

* Proposes dividend of 3.75 crowns per share for fiscal year 2016

* For Kongsberg Maritime lower revenue are expected in 2017 compared to 2016, and there is still uncertainty in parts of order backlog

* As for Kongsberg Defence Systems order coverage for 2017 is very good at start of 2017, which provides basis for somewhat increased revenue in 2017

* As for Kongsberg Protech Systems order coverage for 2017 is somewhat lower than in 2016 at start of the year

* As for Kongsberg Protech Systems long-term potential for KPS remains same, but no growth is expected in 2017

* As for Kongsberg Digital no significant profit contribution is expected from KDI in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

