BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Pershing Square Capital Management - On Feb 3, 2017, Chipotle Mexican Grill entered registration rights agreement with Pershing Square - SEC Filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management - Registration rights agreement with Chipotle was entered into pursuant to the December 14 letter agreement
* Pershing Square-May make up to 4 requests that Chipotle Mexican Grill file registration statement to register sale of shares owned by pershing square
* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement provides Chipotle will file a shelf registration statement covering shares of co owned by Pershing Square
* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement with Chipotle provides certain piggyback registration rights to Pershing Square Source text: [bit.ly/2lhHQNa] Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.