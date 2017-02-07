Feb 7 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Pershing Square Capital Management - On Feb 3, 2017, Chipotle Mexican Grill entered registration rights agreement with Pershing Square - SEC Filing

* Pershing Square Capital Management - Registration rights agreement with Chipotle was entered into pursuant to the December 14 letter agreement

* Pershing Square-May make up to 4 requests that Chipotle Mexican Grill file registration statement to register sale of shares owned by pershing square

* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement provides Chipotle will file a shelf registration statement covering shares of co owned by Pershing Square

* Pershing Square-Registration rights agreement with Chipotle provides certain piggyback registration rights to Pershing Square