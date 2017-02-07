Feb 7 OFG Bancorp

* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

* OFG Bancorp - Oriental Bank to terminate single family shared-loss deal, commercial shared-loss deal between bank, FDIC prior to contractual maturities

* OFG Bancorp-Under terms of termination deal,Oriental Bank made payment of $10.1 million to FDIC as consideration for termination of shared-loss agreements Source text: [bit.ly/2k0biat] Further company coverage: