BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez - Imports from Mexico represent minority of U.S. revenue, profit. Will not adjust operations until concrete policies on border tax are in place - conf call
* Mondelez - India demonetization had a negative impact of about 60 basis points in 2016 revenue growth - conf call Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.