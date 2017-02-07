BRIEF-Stewart reports Q4 EPS $0.71
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 7 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Average daily production of 12,134 boe per day in Q4, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.
* Banc of California - Special committee of its board received final report of independent investigation into previously disclosed "blogger allegations"