BRIEF-Kuwait's Credit Rating and Collection posts FY loss
* FY net loss 5 million dinars versus loss 454,911 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2lu8W0H) Further company coverage: )
Feb 8 IDFC Ltd
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: bit.ly/2lojVIO Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 5 million dinars versus loss 454,911 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2lu8W0H) Further company coverage: )
* Dec quarter net loss 594.5 million rupees versus loss 844.6 million rupees year ago
PARIS, Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.