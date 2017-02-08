Feb 8 Kuwait Projects Company Holding:

* To issue foreign bonds worth $500 million

* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash

* Says purchase price is 105.25 percent with any and all notes targeted for tender amount

* Announces its intention to issue new US dollar notes under its $3 billion EMTN programme