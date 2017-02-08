Feb 8 Danish brewer Carlsberg
* Q4 revenue 13,837 million Danish crowns ($1.99
billion)versus 14,743 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 total volumes 28.8 million hl versus 30.3 million hl
seen in Reuters poll
* 2016 full-year net profit 4,486 million crowns versus
4,455 million seen in Reuters poll
* Says expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic operating
profit growth in 2017 and a further reduction in financial
leverage
* Says based on spot rates as at February 6, a translation
impact of 350 million Danish crowns ($50.3 million) is expected
* Says for 2016, supervisory board will propose an increase
of 11 pct in dividend to 10.0 crowns per share in light of
strong cash flow
* Says 2016 reported net revenue of 62.6 billion crowns
* Says 2016 reported net profit 4,486 million crowns (-2,926
mln in 2015, impacted by special items)
* Says "in 2017, we're determined to achieve a substantial
proportion of remaining funding journey benefits, allowing us to
grow earnings organically and invest in Sail'22-related
activities"
* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately
4 billion crowns in 2017
($1 = 6.9622 Danish crowns)
