Feb 8 Sappi Limited:
* Q1 ebitda excluding special items us$201 million (q1 2016
us$175 million)
* Profit for period us$90 million (q1 2016 us$75 million)
* Q1 eps excluding special items 16 us cents (q1 2016 13 us
cents)
* Net debt us$1,338 million, down us$396 million
year-on-year
* Profit for comparative period increased from us$75 million
to us$90 million
* Tax payments of us$34 million were higher than last year
as a result of increased taxable income in south africa.
* Q1 sales at $1,309 million versus $1,284 million
* Demand for dwp remains favourable and pricing has
recovered during january.
* In north america we will be investing approximately us$165
million to convert pm1 at Somerset mill
* Capital expenditure in 2017 is expected to be
approximately us$350 millio
* Expect to reduce net debt levels further during course of
2017 and it remains our intention to repay maturing 2017 bonds
from current liquidity sources
