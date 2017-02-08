BRIEF-Acorda announces positive phase 3 clinical trial results for CVT-301
* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint
Feb 8 Kuros Biosciences AG:
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acorda therapeutics inc - span-pd trial met primary endpoint
* Anthem responds to u.s. District court's decision on acquisition of cigna
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.