BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Glarner Kantonalbank:
* FY net profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($17.54 million)
* Board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting that the dividend be increased by 0.10 francs compared to the previous year to a new 0.80 francs per share
* FY 2016 operating income up 12 pct at 20 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan