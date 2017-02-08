Feb 8 Glarner Kantonalbank:

* FY net profit 17.5 million Swiss francs ($17.54 million)

* Board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting that the dividend be increased by 0.10 francs compared to the previous year to a new 0.80 francs per share

* FY 2016 operating income up 12 pct at 20 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)