BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Grenke AG:
* Proposed dividend of 1.75 euros per share
* FY consolidated group net profit rises 27.7% to 103.2 million euros ($110.21 million)
* Further growth in 2017: expected increase of 11-16% in new business in leasing and 12-20% in factoring
* Expected consolidated group net profit of 113-123 million euros for 2017
* FY interest and similar income from financing business increased 9.2% from 239.0 million euros in previous year to 261.0 million euros
* FY consolidated group's income from operating business increased 18.4% from 232.1 million euros in previous year to 274.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan