BRIEF-Peabody energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
Feb 8 Rba Holdings Limited :
* Order was granted by high court of South Africa against RBA Developments and against RBA Building Projects Proprietary
* Court says RBA units business rescue proceedings be discontinued and converted into liquidation proceedings
* Court says that RBA units be placed in final liquidation
* Peabody Energy announces pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount senior secured notes
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.