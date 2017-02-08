Falls in Smith & Nephew, miners weigh on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
Feb 8 Swisscom AG:
* FY consolidated net revenue remained practically unchanged compared with previous year at 11,643 million Swiss francs ($11.67 billion), which is quite remarkable considering price pressure and market environment
* FY EBITDA up by 4.8% in overall terms to 4,293 million Swiss francs; however EBITDA fell slightly, by 1.2%, on an adjusted basis
* FY net income rose by 17.8% to 1,604 million Swiss francs, largely due to non-recurring items
* Plans to reduce its cost base by over 300 million Swiss francs between 2015 and 2020
* For 2017, Swisscom expects a net revenue of around 11.6 billion Swiss francs, EBITDA of around 4.2 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.4 billion francs
* With this in mind, reorganisation of swisscom will continue into 2017
* If targets are met, Swisscom will propose to 2018 annual general meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share for 2017 financial year
* By end of 2017, swisscom expects to have a headcount of around 17,900 FTES in Switzerland, around 500 fewer than at end of 2016
* Payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share will be proposed to annual general meeting on April 3, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2kLIP7G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin wants to push ahead with plans to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but understands President Donald Trump's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal.
NEW YORK Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Guy Macdonald said annual sales of the company's lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial infections could climb as high as $700 million if approved.