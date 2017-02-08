BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q4 net interest income drops to DKK 395.3 mln
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million crowns year ago
(Repeats without changes)
Feb 8 Storebrand Asa
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
* Storebrand proposes 2016 dividend of NOK 1.55 per share (Reuters poll NOK 1.09 per share)
* Says we are expecting a gradual increase in dividends in coming years
* Says expected dividend of more than 35 per cent of the result for 2017
* Says expected development in the solvency ii ratio implies a further gradual increase in the dividend payout ratio from 2018 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Q4 net interest income 395.3 million Danish crowns ($56.88 million) versus 415.8 million crowns year ago
* Said on Wednesday that it launches its 5.0 million euro ($5.35 million) capital increase
* Considering offers from local and foreign investors interested to buy co's stake in Aref Investment Group Source:(http://bit.ly/2kWfHuq) Further company coverage: