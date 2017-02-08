Feb 8 MTN Group Limited

* MTN expects to report a loss in basic headline earnings per share (heps) and basic earnings per share (eps) for FY2016

* In prior year comparable period MTN reported heps of 1,204 cents and eps of 746 cents.

* Expected decline in heps and eps is mainly as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN nigeria

* Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of approximately 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively.

* Fy2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN nigeria and MTN South Africa in first half of 2016