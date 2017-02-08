BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Tokmanni Group Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 238.1 million euros ($254.24 million) versus 231.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 24.6 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes total dividend of 0.51 euros per share for 2016
* Expects good revenue growth for 2017 based on revenue from new stores opened in 2016 and 2017
* Expects low single digit like-for like revenue growth
* Group profitability (adjusted EBITDA%) is expected to improve from previous year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected that profits of group for six months ended 31 december 2016 will decrease significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago