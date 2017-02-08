BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA:
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* Q4 loan losses 162 million crowns (Reuters poll 245 million crowns)
* Q4 net income 429 million crowns (Reuters poll 381 million crowns)
* Proposes dividend of 2.25 crowns per share (Reuters poll: 1.53 crowns per share ) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3156 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan