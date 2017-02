Feb 8 Fiskars Oyj Abp:

* Q4 net sales 334.1 million euros ($356.55 million) versus 333.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 33.0 million euros versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2017: expects group's net sales, excluding net sales of businesses divested in 2016

* Proposes dividend of 0.71 euro per share to paid in March, proposes 0.35 euro to be paid in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)