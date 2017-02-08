BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
Feb 8 SnowWorld NV:
* Snowworld expects that the 2016/2017 net profit will be higher than in the financial year 2015/2016
* FY 2015/2016 EBITDA at 8.6 million euros ($9.18 million)
* Snowworld reiterated its earlier forecast for the full financial year 2016/2017
* FY 2015/2016 net profit at 2.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2k1crJY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected that profits of group for six months ended 31 december 2016 will decrease significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago