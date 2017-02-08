BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:
* Q1 2017 reported EBITDA at negative 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) versus negative 3.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss 20 million euros versus loss 35.4 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.2477 euro gross per share
* Q1 like for like revenue up 12.4 percent at 67.5 million euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected that profits of group for six months ended 31 december 2016 will decrease significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago