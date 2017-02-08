Feb 8 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:

* Q1 2017 reported EBITDA at negative 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) versus negative 3.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss 20 million euros versus loss 35.4 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.2477 euro gross per share

* Q1 like for like revenue up 12.4 percent at 67.5 million euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9381 euros)