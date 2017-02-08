BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Aa Plc
* Trading in line with expectations
* Transformation on track - membership growth reverses long-standing decline
* Paid personal memberships at 31 january 2017 was 3,335,000, a rise of 0.4% since 31 july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
* Expected that profits of group for six months ended 31 december 2016 will decrease significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago