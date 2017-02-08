Feb 8 Tata Elxsi Ltd

* Tata Elxsi and MStar partner for providing next generation set top box software solutions

* Tata Elxsi Ltd says as part of this partnership, Tata Elxsi's ‘RDK prime’ suite is made available on MStar STB chipset products

* Tata Elxsi - platform optimised, multi-screen capable solution comes with a customisable user interface, addressing the needs of msos and service providers. Source text - (bit.ly/2lp7GvR)