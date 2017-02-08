Feb 8 Rebosis Property Fund Limited:

* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.

* Maurice Mdlolo and Francois Froneman have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to board.