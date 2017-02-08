UPDATE 2-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
Feb 8 Matas A/S:
* Q3 2016/17 revenue was up by 1.2 pct year on year to 1.06 billion Danish crowns ($152 million)
* EBITA amounted to 214.6 million in Q3 2016/17, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 20.2 pct, down from 21.7 pct in year-earlier period (228.2 million euros in Q3 2015/16)
* Financial guidance for group for 2016/17 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9680 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
* Austrian financial regulator FMA says found no wrongdoing by Voestalpine in communication of texas plant cost overruns, investigation closed Further company coverage:
* Q4 net sales 772.4 million euros ($825.9 million) (Reuters poll: 811 million euros)