BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands increases dividend in Q1 2017
* Dunkin' Brands announces dividend increase in 2017 first quarter
Feb 8 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Has announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
* Chief Investment Officer Nigel Cuming will be retiring from role in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Dunkin' Brands announces dividend increase in 2017 first quarter
TORONTO, Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp, met its target to achieve earnings of C$4 billion in 2016, reporting results which beat market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in Asia.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S