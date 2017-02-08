BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cease giving revenue, earnings guidance
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
Feb 8 ABC Data SA:
* January 2017 revenue 365 million zlotys ($90.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0337 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy
* Q4 net sales 575.9 million Swedish crowns ($65 million)versus 559.2 million crowns year ago