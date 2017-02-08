Feb 8 G.G. Automotive Gears Ltd

* G.G. Automotive Gears says Kennedy Gajra (managing director) has been designated as chairman of board Source text: [GG Automotive Gears Ltd has informed BSE that due to Sudden Demise of Mr. Ram Gajra (Managing Director & Chairman), Mr. Kennedy Gajra (Managing Director) has been Designated as Chairman of the Board by Resolution passed at duly convened meeting dated February 06, 2017.] Further company coverage: