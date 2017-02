Feb 8 Anevia Sa

* Launches capital increase with preferential subscription rights of a maximum amount of 1.973 million euros ($2.1 million)

* Announces capital increase with preferential subscription rights maintained through emission of 493 224 ordinary shares at 4.0 euros per share

* Subscription period for new shares to open from February 14 to February 27, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kRl7ql Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)