BRIEF-QubicGames plans to set up new unit
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 8 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 379.5 million rupees versus loss 77.5 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 6.24 billion rupees versus 6.63 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kqaVnY Further company coverage:
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.
* Dec quarter net profit 143.3 million rupees versus profit 63.9 million rupees year ago